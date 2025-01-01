About this product
Humboldt Terp Council | Live Resin Space Face 1g
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Space Face effects are mostly calming.
Space Face potency is lower THC than average.
Coming from Portland, OR’s Archive Seed Bank, Space Face is an indica-dominant strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Face Off OG, creating a pungent and powerful kush. Its dense buds give off sweet scents mixed with pine. It tends to start off as a cerebral, euphoric high, but will eventually work its way down into your body for full relaxation. Deep green nugs have dark orange hairs, with trichomes that have an amber hue. Space Face is noted for helping with chronic pain, depression, and insomnia. Be careful with this one—too many tokes and you’ll be stuck on the couch for the rest of the night.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item