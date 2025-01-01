Cherry Gas x Vanilla Frosting. Space Face leaves you feeling like you just watched the Fat Man perform two incredible sets of music with a long drawn out Dark Star. Flavors to keep your head elevated and spacey. Grown by Happy Dreams Genetics. Extracted by HTC.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

read more