This linage is from Tangerine Sunrise x Sanjay Gupta Kush. This is a heavy indica with mercene being the dominant terpene here. This strain is loaded with flavor and coming in at 15% terps!



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

