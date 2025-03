Gelonade (Lemon Tree x Gelato 41) and ZkittleZ were bred by the Terp Hogz and extracted by HTC. This strain has it all! Lemon, pine, and hops! Gelonade was an Emerald Cup Winner for concentrates (won by HTC) and ZkittleZ is an award winning flower strain. These two combined are a heavy hitter of Limonene and B-Caryophyllene. There are also notes of humulene, myrcene, and linalool.

read more