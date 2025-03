This strain is a cross between Strawberry OG and GMO. It is heavy on the linalool which helps produce that fruity and red fruit flavor. There is some sweetness and lavender notes in it as well as some GMO to round the strain out.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

read more