HTC Mango Tango is a cross of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG. This cart will transport you to a warm tropical location in your head as the cold winter is approaching. First hitting this cart gives hints of lemon rounded out by tropical flavors such as mango and pineapple. This has a high dose of myrcene in it making it a heavy indica and a great end of the day strain. The material was sourced from Dancing Dog Ranch. 11.74% terps

