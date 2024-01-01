Humboldt Terp Council | Live Resin Zlushi 1g

by Humboldt Terp Council
HybridTHC —CBD —
Purle berries, orange, and cream are what dominates the flavors in the taste and smell. This strain leaves you happy, relaxed, and still gives you enough energry to keep you up for the day. Grown by the Terp Hogz

Zlushi, more commonly written as Zlushie, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake, Grape Zkittlez, and Gelato 41. Zlushi is approximately 20% THC and 1% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for moderately experienced cannabis consumers or for new users in smaller doses. Leafly customers tell us Zlushi effects include focused, talkative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zlushi when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and fatigue. Bred by LA Traffic, Zlushi features flavors like peach, pear, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Zlushi typically ranges from $55–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zlushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Humboldt Terp Council
