Humboldt Terp Council | Live Rosin Dirty Soda Hybrid 1g

by Humboldt Terp Council
THC —CBD —

About this product

Dirty Soda is a blend cultivated by Rusitc Farms. This is a mix of Lava Cake and Lemon Royale. This strain is an effervescent and relaxing smoke. Super clean smoke on the exhale from the Lave Cake and an uppity feeling from the Lemon Royale. This is a heater of a blend making you feel relaxed with a bit of a head high. Lemon and dessert can be smoked anytime of day without you feeling any couchlock or too head high. This is a perfect hybrid.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Humboldt Terp Council
Humboldt Terp Council
License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
