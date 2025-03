(Zkittlez X Do-Si-Dos). The aroma is floral with some desert backing. The smoke is clean, fruity, and a touch of dessert. This strain is a hybrid leaning towards the indica side. It makes you feel relaxed and hungry.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

read more