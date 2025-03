Grandi Guava x Papmosa. Sour fruit, Sweet fruit, and ripe fruit! Fruit bomb of flavors. As you smoke this you work your way through all the fruit flavors and end with an orange creamy exhale. This is a big sativa to start you day.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

