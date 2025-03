Lemon Royale x Sticky Papaya. Earthy and lemon on the front with a touch of overripe fruit in the back end. Extremely smooth smoke and exhale. This strain keeps your head high while putting you in a relaxed state.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

