Humboldt Terp Council | Live Rosin Peanut Butter Breath 1g

by Humboldt Terp Council
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy smell and taste. This strain is one to keep you relaxed and calm.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

About this brand

Logo for the brand Humboldt Terp Council
Humboldt Terp Council
License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
