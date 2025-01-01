About this product
Humboldt Terp Council | Live Rosin Supercharger 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Supercharger, also known as Super Charger,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, creative, and happy. Supercharger has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supercharger, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item