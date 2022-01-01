Our luxurious CBD Hemp & Huny Body Butter lets you indulge in an intensive, creamy all-over body moisturizer. Its rich thick, buttery formula melts into your skin and absorbs easily without feeling greasy. Leaves the skin feeling softer and smoother to the touch, with a wonderful delicate scent. With just a touch of Hemp Oil added for extra moisturizer for the skin. Studies have shown that hemp seed oil can dramatically decrease skin dryness to alleviate itching and irritation. Moreover, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may protect against the aging process while soothing the skin.