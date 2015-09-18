About this product
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously
About this strain
Chocolate Diesel is a sativa cannabis strain that brings together genetics from the original Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. With soaring euphoria that shoots straight to the head, Chocolate Diesel could easily be compared to a cup of coffee. Its flavors offer a little part of both parents, with notes of both earthy chocolate and skunky diesel.
Chocolate Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
HUSH
We believe good shit should speak for itself.
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.
