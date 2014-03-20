About this product
Total Terpenes: 6.73%
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.