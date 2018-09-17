About this product
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.