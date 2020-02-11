Loading…
Chocolate Hashberry Live Resin 1g

by HUSH
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

96 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
