Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Hard C Diamonds 1g

by HUSH
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand HUSH
HUSH
Shop products
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company.
QUALITY
We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels.
INTEGRITY
We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.