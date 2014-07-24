About this product
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
About this brand
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.