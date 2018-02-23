Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HUSH

HUSH

Purple Animal Cookies Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Purple Animal Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Eye pressure
23% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Nausea
23% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!