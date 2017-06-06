About this strain
Purple Wreck is the offspring of two very popular strains, Purple Urkle and Trainwreck, and was created by Amsterdam’s DNA genetics. Purple Wreck speeds up the growth time of the usually slow Urkle, and plants can be expected to flower in 8-9 weeks. The resulting buds are dense and plentiful, making this strain a favorite of growers. Flowers tend to smell both sweet and grassy, with similar tastes and sweet undertones.
Purple Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
