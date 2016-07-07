About this product
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
About this strain
Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.
Emerald OG effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HUSH
We believe good shit should speak for itself.
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.
