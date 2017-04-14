About this strain
Supernova, formerly called “Chronic,” is an indica-dominant hybrid from Amsterdam. Other cuts of Supernova have made their way to the U.S. with more sativa-slanted genetics. When grown properly, Supernova’s THC content reaches up to 25%.
Supernova effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
