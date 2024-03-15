Handcrafted from durable medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is a water pipe engineered to rip with maximum filtration. With a wide base for supreme stability and a ground-glass connection for an airtight seal, the Heavy Duty Beaker has high thermal resistance that will withstand all temperature variances.



Slits on its diffused downstem create fine bubbles during use, making for smooth delivery of pure, water-cooled smoke. A 14 mm female downstem seats a beautiful Higher Standards bowl for delicious low temperature flavor.



Each Heavy Duty Beaker is sold in a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safe storage and transport, and includes a custom ice mold for extra smooth rips.



FEATURES

Made In The USA

14.25” Tall

Custom Ice Mold

7 mm Thick

Diffused Downstem

Handcrafted Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass

Packaged In Sleek, Reversible Collector’s Case

Ground Glass Connection

Show more