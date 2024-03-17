Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe

by Hush Goods | Save 20% with code LEAFLY
About this product

Crafted with a wide bowl that has ample volume, the Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe swirls and cools smoke with every draw. The mouthpiece rests gently on the lips while an ash-catcher keeps sessions smooth and enjoyable. Made from handblown borosilicate glass, the Spoon Pipe ensures durability and style.

FEATURES
Handblown Borosilicate Glass
Durable
Wide Bowl
Ash Catcher
Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x 1" H

About this brand

Hush Goods | Save 20% with code LEAFLY
All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
