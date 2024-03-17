Crafted with a wide bowl that has ample volume, the Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe swirls and cools smoke with every draw. The mouthpiece rests gently on the lips while an ash-catcher keeps sessions smooth and enjoyable. Made from handblown borosilicate glass, the Spoon Pipe ensures durability and style.
FEATURES Handblown Borosilicate Glass Durable Wide Bowl Ash Catcher Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x 1" H
