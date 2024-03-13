The Puffco Peak unleashes the true power of concentrates, providing the cleanest expression of potency, flavor, and the effects of the plant they come from. So you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, easier and faster than ever before, and with no learning curve.
Features:
4 UNIQUE USER HEAT SETTINGS Beginner or expert Small or big loads Flavor or big clouds No matter how you like to consume there is a perfect setting for you. Sesh-mode also lets you extend your session, creating the first social dab experience.
20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP Compare this to the three minute process of heating and cooling with typical dab rigs. This means more consumption and less waiting.
INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode.
LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit.
FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger.
Specs:
Hand-blown glass Water filtration 4 unique user heat settings 20 sec average heat up time Intelligent temperature calibration Sesh-Mode Functionality 7” high x 2.75” base 2 hour fast charge time 30 dab average battery life Removable ceramic bowl LED light band Carrying case included Haptic feedback Rugged silicone base
Included:
Puffco Peak Device Carrying Case Cleaning Swabs Loading Tool Micro USB Cable and Supercharger Carb Cap Extra Ceramic Bowl
