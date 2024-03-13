The Puffco Peak unleashes the true power of concentrates, providing the cleanest expression of potency, flavor, and the effects of the plant they come from. So you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, easier and faster than ever before, and with no learning curve.



Features:



4 UNIQUE USER HEAT SETTINGS

Beginner or expert

Small or big loads

Flavor or big clouds

No matter how you like to consume there is a perfect setting for you.

Sesh-mode also lets you extend your session, creating the first social dab experience.



20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP

Compare this to the three minute process of heating and cooling with typical dab rigs. This means more consumption and less waiting.



INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION

The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode.



LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK

The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit.



FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING

The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger.



Specs:



Hand-blown glass

Water filtration

4 unique user heat settings

20 sec average heat up time

Intelligent temperature calibration

Sesh-Mode Functionality

7” high x 2.75” base

2 hour fast charge time

30 dab average battery life

Removable ceramic bowl

LED light band

Carrying case included

Haptic feedback

Rugged silicone base



Included:



Puffco Peak Device

Carrying Case

Cleaning Swabs

Loading Tool

Micro USB Cable and Supercharger

Carb Cap

Extra Ceramic Bowl

