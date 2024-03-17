Stündenglass® is honored to introduce the Gravity Infuser, a sophisticated and elegantly designed 360° rotating glass infuser that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity. Constructed using the highest quality materials, including borosilicate glass globes and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser elicits an immersive experience while delivering smooth, consistent and vaporous draws.



Designed for functional versatility, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser is a complete set that includes an aluminum bowl kit and a glass bowl, but can also connect to any smoking or vaporization device with a 14mm male joint. Included is a 3-foot silicone hose that can be connected for direct draws, though a steady stream of smoke through the 45° adjustable mouthpiece affords the optionality for entirely contactless consumption.



A patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty*, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a reusable craft box with a handle, allowing for safe storage and transportation. Super durable, futuristic in design and superb in function, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking and vaporization devices.



Show more