Introducing the newest sensation from Stündenglass, the Kompact Gravity Infuser. The Kompact features the same patented 360° gravity system, dynamic design, and immersive experience as the original, now available in a more refined, portable size that includes a custom-fit travel case.



Coming in at just under a foot tall, the Kompact is exactly what you need to enjoy the benefits of Stündenglass in an easy to handle package. The smaller globes hold about two thirds of the volume, or 2 cups, compared to the full size, which creates cooler and faster pulls.



The travel case is carefully crafted with high grade fabric and form-fitted to cradle the Kompact Stündenglass, which arrives full assembled. A beautiful metal inlayed logo plate adorns the front with an easy to use zipper, carrying handle and strap for over the shoulder use. Inside, there is space for accessories including a handy pocket to store anything extra you want to bring along with you.



Designed for functional versatility, the Kompact Gravity Infuser is a complete set that includes an aluminum bowl kit and a glass liner but can also connect to any smoking or vaporization device with a 14mm male joint. Also included is a 3-foot silicone hose that can be connected to the 45° adjustable mouthpiece for direct draws or a steady stream of smoke for contactless consumption.



The Kompact is a sophisticated and elegantly designed 360° rotating glass device that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity. It is constructed using the highest quality materials, including borosilicate glass globes and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum.

