Created in collaboration with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson and his new brand Tyson 2.0, Stündenglass is honored to introduce this limited edition Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (red and black).



This sophisticated and elegantly designed 360° rotating glass hookah generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity.



Fully customized throughout and constructed using the highest quality materials, including borosilicate glass globes and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, the Tyson 2.0 X Stündenglass Gravity Infuser elicits an immersive experience while delivering smooth, consistent and vaporous draws.



Designed for functional versatility, the Tyson 2.0 X Stündenglass Gravity Infuser is a complete set that includes an infusion chamber kit and a glass liner, but can also connect to any smoking or vaporization device with a 14mm male joint. Included is a 3-foot silicone hose that can be connected for direct draws, though a steady stream of smoke through the 45° adjustable mouthpiece affords the optionality for entirely contactless consumption.



A patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty*, the Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a reusable craft box with a handle, allowing for safe storage and transportation. Super durable, futuristic in design and superb in function, the Tyson 2.0 X Stündenglass Gravity Infuser stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking devices.

