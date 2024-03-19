Introducing Compass. We welcomed the challenge of designing a small, yet powerful device that takes form and function to new heights. The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand.
Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included) Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings Four (4) power/voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V) USB-C charging port + cable
