Introducing Compass. We welcomed the challenge of designing a small, yet powerful device that takes form and function to new heights. The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand.



Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design

Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included)

Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment

Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core

3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings

Four (4) power/voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V)

USB-C charging port + cable

Show more