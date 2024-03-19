VESSEL Compass Vape Battery

by Hush Goods | Save 20% with code LEAFLY
About this product

Introducing Compass. We welcomed the challenge of designing a small, yet powerful device that takes form and function to new heights. The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand.

Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included)
Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment
Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core
3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
Four (4) power/voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V)
USB-C charging port + cable

About this brand

All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
