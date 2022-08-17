About this product
THE HUSTLE4BANDZ CLASSIC HOODED SWEATSHIRT IS MADE OF 100% ORGANIC COTTON FACING AND 100% ORGANIC COTTON DOUBLE-FOLDED, FLAT KNIT COTTON RIBBING. CERTIFIED ORGANIC, ULTRA-SOFT COTTON FLEECE, THAT HAS A COZY BRUSHED INTERIOR AND IS A STANDARD UNISEX FIT. THE LUXURY SWEATSHIRT IS PRE-SHRUNK AND NO TOXIC DYES CHEMICAL FERTILIZERS OR PESTICIDES, OR FORMALDEHYDE ARE USED IN PRODUCTION.
Garment weight: 32 oz
About this brand
OFFICIAL® | Hustle4Bandz™ - Hustle 4 Bandz
Hustle4Bandz mission is to make products that spark inspiration and drive for others to be the best form of themselves. We encourage everyone to never settle for less, make a positive impact in communities where we live and hustle.
LEAVE A REVIEW ON GOOGLE
https://goo.gl/maps/PqHFL9u4tgD82unH8
Instagram @Hustle4Bandz
Facebook Hustle 4 Bandz
WWW.Hustle4Bandz.COM
OfficialH4B@Hustle4Bandz.com
Motivational Clothing Company based out of Atlanta, GA
