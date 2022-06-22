About this product
THESE ARE THE PERFECT SHORTS TO KEEP YOU COOL WITH THEIR LIGHT WEIGHT CLASSIFICATION AND THE CASUAL LOOK. ENJOY SUMMERTIME FESTIVITIES OF ALL KINDS IN THE HUSTLE4BANDZ BEACH SHORTS IN DUST BLUE! THE SHORTS ARE MADE OF 95% NYLON AND 5% SPANDEX WITH AN ELASTIC WAIST BAND AND INTERNAL INFINITY DRAWCORD.
Hustle4bandz
Hustle4Bandz mission is to make products that spark inspiration and drive for others to be the best form of themselves. We encourage everyone to never settle for less, make a positive impact in communities where we live and hustle.
Clothing Merchandise Company based out of Atlanta, GA
Clothing Merchandise Company based out of Atlanta, GA