THE HUSTLE4BANDZ RUG COMES IN BLACK WITH CREAM WORDING. THE RUGS ARE HAND MADE AND LOCALLY SOURCED BY A FELLOW SMALL BUSINESS HERE IN ATLANTA. EACH RUG IS UNIQUE TO ITSELF BUT ALWAYS THE CLASSIC HUSTLE4BANDZ LOGO IN A 3X2 DIE CUT CUSTOM SHAPE. ENJOY THE PLUSH COMFORT OF A RUG WITH A LOOK THAT WILL MAKE ANY SPACE POP.