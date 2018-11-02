HUXTON
BLCK - Cannalope Haze Pre-Rolls 1g
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK.
Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.
Cannalope Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
