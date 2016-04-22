HUXTON
BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK.
Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.
Wonder Woman OG effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
