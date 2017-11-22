HUXTON
Durban Cookies
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
This South African beauty is a wonderful, sweet smelling flower best known for its uplifting effects and medical-grade body relief. Enjoy Durban Cookies and find the energy and relief to get the most out of your day.
Durban Cookies effects
57 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
