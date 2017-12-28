About this product

A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oils. Mint terpenes are best known for blood circulation, stress reduction and muscle relief. Our HIFI cannabis strains are Green Crack, Cannalope Haze and Durban Poison.



Set yourself free with HIFI, a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria. This blend is designed to amplify your night, boost your creativity, and unveil the secret powers you always knew you had.