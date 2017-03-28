About this product

A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oil sources. Lime terpenes are best known for antiviral, anti-oxidant and skin rejuvenation. Our Rise cannabis strains are Maui Wowie, Durban Cookies and Aloha.



Restore your vitality with RISE, a sessionable blend, designed to keep you focused and productive. Pairs great with exercise, work and multi-hour conversations about changing the world.