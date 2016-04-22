HUXTON
Zen | Wild Tea Vape Pen
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oils. Coriander, vanilla and ginger terpenes are best known for (well.. a whole lot. But here are a few.) digestion, skin restoration and anti-inflammatory. Our ZEN cannabis strains are Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush.
Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.
Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.
Wonder Woman OG effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!