About this product
A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oil sources. Clementine skins and vanilla oils are known for immunity boost, anti-inflammation, and blood circulation. Our ZEN cannabis strains are Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush.
Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.
About this strain
Wonder Woman OG effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
HUXTON
We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone.
Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.
