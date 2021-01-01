Loading…
Hybrid Health

Lexaria Bioscience Turbo CBD Capsules - NEW LOWER PRICE!

About this product

1 Capsule contains 15mg CBD, 50mg full spectrum hemp oil, 200mg ginseng and 80mg ginkgo biloba. Vegan gel caps, Gluten-free, Kosher. Ease of use due to flavor masking, protection during stomach transit, higher intestinal absorption and ability to bypass liver for rapid effectiveness.

World’s first high-absorption hemp oil capsule with ginseng and ginkgo biloba.

Revolutionary new absorption technology that enables delivery up to 5-10x more effectively than conventional capsules.
