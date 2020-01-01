Over twenty five years ago, Hybrid Tech’s founder designed and built his first cannabis grow facility and then worked on one of the first dispensaries in California. He went on to become a master electrician and HVAC technician, then an electrical and mechanical design build contractor. All the while expanding constantly on his understanding of industrial power, lighting, HVAC, and controls while working in clean rooms, lighting, civil plants, cultivation and extraction facilities. As innovative technologies emerged, system designs evolved, patents were filed and the vision for Hybrid Tech was born. Based in the Portland, OR area, Hybrid Tech is the culmination of years of licensed experience and cannabis specific knowledge into a single entity providing industry leading design, engineering, consultation and equipment sales. Along the way, we’ve had a bird’s eye view of the emerging cannabis market along with a deep understanding of its roots on the west coast. Now, with over 50 cannabis specific projects in the United States and Canada; Hybrid Tech has developed a reputation internationally as a leader in cannabis system design, technology, and implementation.