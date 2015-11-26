About this strain
SFV OG Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing SFV OG with OG Kush. The result is a heavy-handed indica known for its sedating and relaxing effects. SFV OG Kush is pungent and commonly described as smelling like lemon scented cleaner mixed with pine. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms assocated with chronic pain.
SFV OG Kush effects
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hydrostar
HYDROSTAR Is Available In Nevada Dispensaries:
THE DISPENSARY Las Vegas | THE DISPENSARY Henderson | THE DISPENSARY Eastern Express | THE DISPENSARY Reno | MYNT Reno | MYNT Lemmon Valley |
INYO Las Vegas |
