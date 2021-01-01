Lightspeed Pro DE MH 1000W 6000K Double Jacketed Lamp
With strong PAR output and a wide spectrum, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W Double Ended Metal Halide bulb was created for maximum vegetative growth. An emphasis on the blue spectrum provides for tight internodes and minimal stretching. A strong red/orange peak compliments the blue and powers chlorophyll absorption which drives the synthesis of compounds used for energy and building materials within plant cells.
Ultra-efficient double ended bulb
Long life span with minimal deterioration
High blue spectral ratio for enhanced vegetative growth
Reduced branch spacing and tight internodes
6500 Kelvin color temperature
