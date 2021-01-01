About this product

With strong PAR output and a wide spectrum, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W Double Ended Metal Halide bulb was created for maximum vegetative growth. An emphasis on the blue spectrum provides for tight internodes and minimal stretching. A strong red/orange peak compliments the blue and powers chlorophyll absorption which drives the synthesis of compounds used for energy and building materials within plant cells.



Ultra-efficient double ended bulb

Long life span with minimal deterioration

High blue spectral ratio for enhanced vegetative growth

Reduced branch spacing and tight internodes

6500 Kelvin color temperature