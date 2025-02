Discover a new standard of preservation with the Prūf Jar by Hygenix. Equipped with a built-in hygrometer, you can easily monitor the state of your premium dried goods without ever opening the lid. The thick, UV-proof purple glass shields contents from damaging light, while a high-density silicone seal creates such an airtight closure that it’s fully waterproof. In drier climates, this innovative jar retains internal moisture; in humid conditions, it keeps excess moisture out—adapting seamlessly to deliver top-tier performance. Complete with two 62% 8g Boveda packs, the Prūf Jar maintains the ideal environment to keep your items fresh. Experience discreet sophistication, exceptional durability, and superior functionality—all in one sleek 500ml container.

