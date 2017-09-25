HYH SOCIETY
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Nightmare Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
