About this product
Your feet bear the brunt of your body weight—all day, every day. Give them the relief they deserve with our calming, cooling and comforting Foot Cream. A blend of sole-soothing Hemp and therapeutic essential oils, it’s specifically formulated to help soothe and soften overworked feet.
Powered by plants to keep your skin healthy, happy, & smelling like sunshine. Made with rich ingredients to keep your feet feeling smooth & soft and happy.
About this brand
HypernovaCBD
We are Ohio's number one extractor of Zero-THC CBD and producer of high quality Zero-THC products. Our Zero-THC products have Terpenes, Flavonoids, and all other CBD components minus THC, so you truly get full Entourage Effect taking our products.