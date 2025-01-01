About this product
Crème Brûlée Auto 🍮💨
Crème Brûlée Auto keeps the creamy, dessert-like essence of the original with faster flowering. Expect silky sweetness and relaxing effects ideal for evening chill.Bred with care for strong growth, rich flavor, and a balanced experience for every grower.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Hypno Seeds
We craft high-quality cannabis seeds engineered for elite THC levels, rich flavor, and flawless performance. Designed for those who chase excellence — the growers who see cannabis as both an art and an investment. 💎
Every strain is a statement: bold potency, hypnotic aroma, and top-tier genetics built to dominate any grow setup. Whether you’re cultivating for passion or profit, Hypno Seeds helps you harvest success. 🔥
Because this isn’t just about growing cannabis, it’s about cultivating power, wealth, and legacy.
