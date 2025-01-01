Lemon Cherry Gelato 🍋🍒✨ Lemon Cherry Gelato fuses zesty citrus, sweet cherry, and creamy dessert undertones into a smooth, rich smoke. Its buds sparkle with frost and glow in shades of purple and green. The high brings mellow euphoria and relaxed focus, making it perfect when you want flavor and chill in equal measure.
