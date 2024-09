Unwind and elevate your mood with Tangerine Dream Top Shelf THCa Flower, a sativa-dominant hybrid strain renowned for its uplifting effects and delightful citrus aroma. This award-winning cultivar, a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze, offers a powerful smoking experience.



Embrace Uplifting Euphoria:



Sunny Disposition: Tangerine Dream gently uplifts your mood, promoting a sense of well-being and creativity, perfect for artistic endeavors or social gatherings.

Soothing Calming Effect: Experience a subtle calming undercurrent that eases tension and promotes focus, without feeling heavy or drowsy.

A Dreamy Citrus Delight:



Tangerine Paradise: Tangerine Dream lives up to its name with a captivating aroma of sweet tangerine and juicy orange, offering a truly delightful and invigorating citrus experience.

Smooth and Flavorful: Each puff delivers a smooth and pleasant experience, thanks to the careful curing process that preserves the flower's natural terpenes and flavors.

Tangerine Dream is perfect for those seeking:



A mood boost for a more positive and creative outlook

Enhanced focus and concentration for productive relaxation

A delicious and uplifting way to unwind and de-stress

